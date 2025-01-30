Top Five Unrivaled Pre-Game Tunnel Looks from Week Two
Week Two of the Unrivaled Basketball League is officially in the books, and the fashion showcased by players has been nothing short of spectacular. With each passing game, the pre-game tunnel walks continue to evolve and the looks keep coming.
What was once a quick march to the court has now become a highly anticipated moment for fans, photographers, and fashion enthusiasts alike. The athletes in the Unrivaled League aren’t just known for their skills on the court—they’ve begun to make names for themselves as style icons, bringing fresh and bold looks that rival the best in the fashion world.
Fashion in sports has grown exponentially in recent years. Athletes, once seen solely as competitors, now use their platform to express individuality, promote brands, and even push societal boundaries.
Players like Laces’ Tiffany Hayes and Lunar Owls Skylar Diggins-Smith continue elevating their game on and off the court, as they are both repeat offenders on the best-dressed list this week.
Here’s a look at our top five Sephora carpet looks from Week Two:
5. #5 Skylar Diggins-Smith – Lunar Owls
Skylar Diggins-Smith consistently proves that elegance and athleticism can go hand in hand. For Week Two, she donned a chic ensemble from LouLou de Saison, pairing a stylish top and skirt that effortlessly combined sporty vibes with high-fashion flair. Her Dolce Vita shoes added a sleek touch, while a Louis Vuitton bag from What Goes Around NYC completed her look with a touch of luxury. Skylar’s outfit is the perfect balance of modern sophistication and athletic edge, showing how versatile sports fashion can be.
4. #4 Napheesa Collier – Lunar Owls
Napheesa Collier made it back-to-back appearances in the top five with another stylish look, proving once again that she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with. Styled by Kimberly Steward, she wore a silver trench coat by Avec Les Filles that was both bold and elegant. The silver theme continued with a pair of heels by Sam Edelman, which complemented her chic ASOS jeans. To add a touch of glam, Napheesa accessorized with Ela Mariie Jewelry, creating a polished and fashionable look that seamlessly combined street style and luxury.
3. #3 Rae Burrell – Vinyl
Rae Burrell took the fashion game to another level with her unique streetwear-inspired look. She wore custom-printed overalls covered in beautiful, intricate designs, making them the statement piece of the outfit. To keep the focus on the overalls, she paired them with a simple white bralette and white pointed-toe shoes, keeping the overall look clean and balanced. Rae completed her ensemble with a trendy black mini bag and cool glasses, giving her a stylish, laid-back vibe that turned heads on the Sephora carpet.
2. #2 Breanna Stewart – Mist
Making her debut on the list this week, Breanna Stewart brought a sporty edge to the fashion-forward tunnel scene. She wore a black tracksuit with red, white, and blue detailing along the sides, exuding athletic chic. Stewart paired the look with red Puma sneakers that added a pop of color and energy to her outfit. She layered the look with a long black quarter-sleeve trench coat, revealing a sleek jacket underneath. Her black frames with red lenses and a small black bag completed the ensemble, merging athleticism with street style for a look that was both fresh and bold.
1. #1 Tiffany Hayes – Laces
Tiffany Hayes earned the top spot for the second week in a row with a look that showcased her bold fashion sense and love for statement pieces. She wore a white long-sleeve button-down shirt with a black silk tie, elevating her outfit with Van Cleef chains around her neck. Her acid-wash oversized jeans paired perfectly with a fashion-forward pair of shorts featuring a newspaper print, making an eye-catching statement. Tiffany’s bold rings tied the whole look together, cementing her place as one of the most stylish players in the league.
These athletes have proven that fashion is more than just a trend—it’s an integral part of the culture in sports. Week Two of the Unrivaled Basketball League’s pre-game tunnel looks highlights just how far athletes have come in using fashion to express themselves and make bold statements, both on and off the court.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more fashion rankings from the Unrivaled basketball league.
