Warriors to Sign Star Guard From NBL
Australian-born guard Taran Armstrong and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-way contract.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the Warriors are signing Armstrong.
Armstrong played for the Cairns Taipans in Australia's NBL this season.
Armstrong had a strong showing with the Cairns. In 20 appearances, he averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 wing shot 45.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent on three-pointers this season.
A month ago, there were reports that Armstrong was being looked at by a handful of NBA scouts who traveled to Australia to watch the Cairns star in person and to evaluate his performance.
Prior to making his way to his home country, he played for California Baptist from 2021-23. The 23-year-old has also appeared in AsiaCup Qualifiers for the Australian national team in 2020 and 2024.
After two years at California Baptist, he signed a two-way contract with the Cairns, but a foot injury delayed his start to the 2023-24 NBL season. He finished the season playing in 23 games and averaged 7.7 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 21 minutes per game.
After going undrafted last June in the 2024 NBA Draft, Armstrong saw his 2024-25 NBL season come to an end earlier this month when the 8-21 Taipans missed the playoffs.
That then paved the way for him to return to the States prior to the two-way signing deadline of March 4 and to finish the season with Golden State.
The Warriors have an open two-way slot alongside Pat Spencer and Jackson Rowe after having promoted Quinten Post to their 15-man roster earlier this month, so no corresponding roster move will be necessary to make room for Armstrong.
Armstrong, 23, made a name for himself at Marist Regional Colege in Burnie, where he was awarded an NBA Global Academy scholarship with Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence.
At California Baptists, he was named to Second-team All-WAC in 2023 and WAC Freshman of the Year in 2022.
Prior to the Warriors game on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors are 29-27 in the season, which is good for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
