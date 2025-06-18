Former Creighton Big Man Goes From Overlooked Recruit to NBA Draft Riser
Professional basketball players make up a small fraternity. The size requirements, the personal connections needed to land in the right spot, and the coaching required to develop as a teenager, the barrier for entry is high enough for plenty of big men to be overlooked.
That’s what happened to 2025 NBA Draft prospect Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was named by ESPN alongside other players in his draft class who rose from being an unranked recruit in high school to having a shot in the league. In ESPN’s metrics, Kalkbrenner earned a four-star 81 grade, which landed him just outside the ESPN 100 rankings in the 2020 recruiting class. Now, he’s projected to hear his name called as early as the late first round.
To be fair, Kalkbrenner didn’t exactly get overlooked completely. After all, landing with Creighton is no small feat for any recruit. But NBA scouts are keen on the 18-year-olds rising through the ranks with the potential to join the league within the next 1-3 years. Kalkbrenner, even at seven-foot-one, wasn’t on that radar in the same manner as the players ranked within the ESPN 100.
Nonetheless, Kalkbrenner played five seasons for the Blue Jays, where he was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year in four of those seasons. He also showed remarkable scoring consistency in his final three seasons, shooting 70% from the floor on two-point attempts. He carries to the NBA a career shooting percentage at 65.3% and a career free throw percentage at 70.9%. He averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in his final season as well.
Kalkbrenner was also recently highlighted as the class’s best pick-and-roll finisher by ESPN’s Jeremy Woo. While most mock drafts seem to land him in the first few picks of the second round, there’s buzz that he could sneak into the bottom of the first round.
That’s a significant turnaround for a player who looked to enter the draft in 2023 but ultimately backed out. After being overlooked out of high school and passing on that opportunity in 2023, Kalkbrenner has the league’s attention and curiosity to see how he can contribute at the next level.