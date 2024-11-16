'A Matter Of When Van Dijk Signs Rather Than If' - Journalist Adds Positive Update On Liverpool Skipper's Contract
A journalist has provided a positive update on the contract situation of Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.
The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave for free in the summer, which would bring to an end a glorious seven-year stay at Anfield.
Van Dijk is not the only big name at Liverpool who finds himself about to enter the final six months of his current deal, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same situation. This means the trio can speak to overseas clubs about a potential transfer from the start of January.
There have been indications of late that Van Dijk is, however, keen to extend his stay on Merseyside, and that has been backed up by Graeme Bailey, who told Rousing The Kop Reds fans will not have to wait long before they get some positive news regarding their skipper.
“I’m told that it’s a matter of when Van Dijk signs rather than if.
“They just need to work out the details, is it one year, is it one with an option, is it two, is it more. It’s almost certain that he’s at Anfield next season, I think it’s 99 per cent certain.
“He wants to stay, the club want him to stay, Slot wants him to stay, you’ve got all three things with a tick in Van Dijk’s box which you perhaps haven’t yet with Trent and Salah. Two out of three isn’t enough.”
An interesting few weeks await at Anfield, with Liverpool facing a race against time to tie down three of their biggest players. If Van Dijk extends as expected, it will be a huge boost for the club, who will then hope the other pieces of the jigsaw, Salah and Alexander-Arnold, will also fall into place.