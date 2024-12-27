Mohamed Salah Showing 'Willingness' To Agree New Contract With Liverpool
Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season as he helped the Reds come from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day - taking full advantage of Chelsea's shock home defeat to Fulham.
Arne Slot's side have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points and are heavy favourites to win the title ahead of struggling Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal.
Speaking to Amazon Prime about his goalscoring record this season, Salah said: "It's something I'm very proud of. Hopefully I can keep working hard and go a bit further.
"The most important thing for me is the team winning. Hopefully we win the Premier League and I have a big impact, that's the best for me."
He added: "The lead is great but we concentrate on each game. Hopefully we carry on. it feels different (to previous missed opportunities) but we need to stay humble. We had a few injuries when we went ahead (In 2020/21) and we lose it, but hopefully we carry on with no injuries."
Salah is out of contract at the end of the current season alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.
All three players have been offered new deals, however, an agreement is yet to be reached therefore as it stands, they will be allowed to speak to foreign clubs from January 1.
Liverpool are keen on extending their contracts following their importance to the club and according to Football Insider, Mohamed Salah is showing a willingness to agree a new contract with the club.
The report claims that it would be a “massive shock” if the 32-year-old were to agree terms with another club over the coming weeks. It is believed that Salah will sign a new deal, with the length of the contract expected to be one of the few sticking points.
Salah has scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists in just 25 games across all competitions for Liverpool who also lead the Champions League table and have advanced to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.
The 32-year-old has now registered 230 goals in 374 appearances for the Reds since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.
