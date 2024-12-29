Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants ‘Fresh Challenge Under Carlo Ancelotti’ Amid Liverpool Contract Stalemate
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be permitted to speak to foreign clubs starting next month, with his Liverpool deal set to enter its final six months. The 26-year-old has remained silent over his plans in public.
Alexander-Arnold disclosed earlier this season that he would not speak, out of respect for his boyhood club - and he has stuck to his word so far.
"I have always said I want to captain the club, that is an aim of mine and a goal of mine, (but) whether that happens is out of my hands," the England international said in September.
"Look, I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. And this one won’t be either. I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say."
Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new contract by the Reds who are keen on keeping hold the right-back as well as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk who are also out of contract at the end of the current season.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot revealed that the Reds are constantly in discussions with their stars. Slot said: "If we would then probably it is not the moment for me to tell you now.
"in general, I don’t talk about contract situations here and it would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them had extended, that’s in a different moment. Keep asking because that’s your job but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.
"It’s clear that from the first of January maybe for you guys things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the manager, or head coach I have to say, is happy with them."
Reports from Spain claimed that Alexander-Arnold had informed Liverpool he wants to leave the club and join Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool insist no agreement has been reached.
The report claims the player’s only contacts over his future to this date have been with Liverpool even though Alexander-Arnold wants a new challenge under Carlo Ancelotti. The Reds will continue to try to tie down their vice-captain to a new deal in the coming weeks.
Alexander-Arnold has racked up 22 appearances and provided five assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season.
