Trent Alexander-Arnold Not Expecting To Be Top Earner Alongside Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk At Liverpool
In just eight days, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will all be able to speak to overseas clubs about potential free transfers next summer.
The trio are all out of contract at the end of the season, and so far, there are no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations to extend their deals at Anfield.
As the stalemate rumbles on, Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he would team up with England international teammate Jude Bellingham.
Some reports have suggested that Alexander-Arnold expects to be made one of the highest earners at the Merseyside club, but Lewis Steele (via LFC Transfer Room) is suggesting that might not be the case.
The football reporter for Mail Sport claims that those reports are 'wide of the mark' and that he 'knows his place in the pecking order' at Liverpool.
The journalist goes on to suggest that the decision about the defender's future, therefore, will not be based on finances.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst this update offers some positive news in respect of Alexander-Arnold's financial demands, questions must be asked as to why he hasn't signed a new deal at the club already if this is the case.
Time is ticking for the hierarchy at Anfield to find a resolution. Otherwise, the departure of one of their best players could move one step closer.