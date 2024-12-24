Liverpool FC ON SI

Virgil van Dijk Unlikely To Get Mohamed Salah Money To Stay At Liverpool

The Reds' skipper is out of contract next summer, and a deal has yet to be agreed upon to extend his stay at Anfield.

Neil Andrew

Mohamed Salah & Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah & Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite Liverpool's fantastic start to the season under Arne Slot, the contract situations of three of their biggest players continue to dominate the headlines.

READ MOREAtalanta ‘Convinced’ Liverpool And Real Madrid Will Make Offer For Star Midfielder

The Reds were supreme in demolishing Tottenham 6-3 on Sunday to take a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

Luis Diaz
Liverpool's Luis Diaz holds off Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur / IMAGO / Xinhua

Despite everything going so well on the pitch, however, the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all remain unresolved.

That means that three of Liverpool's biggest players are able to talk to overseas clubs from the start of January about potential free transfers next summer.

READ MORELiverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative

Whilst the situation with Alexander-Arnold appears to be complicated, there is some hope that a solution can be found with the Egyptian and Reds skipper, Van Dijk.

Van Dijk Salah Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold warm up / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In terms of any proposal made to the 33-year-old Dutchman, however, it does not appear that he is about to see his wages increase to the level of Salah's.

According to The Mirror (via LFC Transfer Room), the Anfield hierarchy will not want to go overboard with the offer to Van Dijk, despite him looking for 'a significant increase'.

It is reported that his current weekly wage is £220,000, but with claims Salah is on £350,000 per week at the moment, it appears that Van Dijk's offer will fall short of that offered to the Premier League's top scorer.

READ MOREArne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

Hopefully, a compromise can be found between the two parties, as there is no doubt Van Dijk still has so much to offer in the coming years.

There does appear to be some positivity that Liverpool's leader will renew his deal at the club in the not-too-distant future, but fans will not rest easy until they see him put pen to paper.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/News