Virgil van Dijk Unlikely To Get Mohamed Salah Money To Stay At Liverpool
Despite Liverpool's fantastic start to the season under Arne Slot, the contract situations of three of their biggest players continue to dominate the headlines.
The Reds were supreme in demolishing Tottenham 6-3 on Sunday to take a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.
Despite everything going so well on the pitch, however, the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all remain unresolved.
That means that three of Liverpool's biggest players are able to talk to overseas clubs from the start of January about potential free transfers next summer.
Whilst the situation with Alexander-Arnold appears to be complicated, there is some hope that a solution can be found with the Egyptian and Reds skipper, Van Dijk.
In terms of any proposal made to the 33-year-old Dutchman, however, it does not appear that he is about to see his wages increase to the level of Salah's.
According to The Mirror (via LFC Transfer Room), the Anfield hierarchy will not want to go overboard with the offer to Van Dijk, despite him looking for 'a significant increase'.
It is reported that his current weekly wage is £220,000, but with claims Salah is on £350,000 per week at the moment, it appears that Van Dijk's offer will fall short of that offered to the Premier League's top scorer.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Hopefully, a compromise can be found between the two parties, as there is no doubt Van Dijk still has so much to offer in the coming years.
There does appear to be some positivity that Liverpool's leader will renew his deal at the club in the not-too-distant future, but fans will not rest easy until they see him put pen to paper.