Argentinian Left-Back On His Way To Premier League With Liverpool & Man Utd Mentioned As Front-Runners Last Week
According to a journalist in Argentina, Julio Soler, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United recently, will be playing his final match for Lanus on Saturday.
The Argentine Primera División club, who are currently sitting in 17th place in the league table, will take on Instituto De Cordoba at 8 pm on Saturday.
Journalist Uriel Lugt has claimed on X that the match in Buenos Aires will be the last time 19-year-old Soler will play for the club.
Liverpool were first linked with a move for the Argentina under-23 international back in August when TyC Sports journalist Germán García Grova revealed that he could be available for $15million.
Just over a week ago, El Crack Deportivo then reaffirmed the interest from the Merseyside club but also claimed that Manchester United and River Plate were keen on the left-back.
Lugt's claims this evening have added further fuel to the fire with his suggestion that Soler will play his last game for Lanus on Saturday and, perhaps more importantly, his comments that his 'arrival to the Premier League is well advanced'.
It will be interesting to see whether this story develops further in the coming days, but with Liverpool and Manchester United likely to be in the market for a left-back to refresh their options in that position, could a transfer in January be on the cards?