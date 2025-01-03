Liverpool Set Ben Doak Price Tag After Crystal Palace Fail With £15Million Bid
Liverpool have set their price tag for Ben Doak after turning down an initial offer of £15million for the winger from Crystal Palace.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Manchester United
The 19-year-old has spent this season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he has impressed under manager Michael Carrick with two goals and five assists in 20 appearances.
Liverpool signed Doak from Celtic in the summer of 2022 and paid a fee of just £600k for the youngster, who has since been capped six times by Scotland.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Responds To Failed Approach From Real Madrid For Trent Alexander-Arnold
On Friday, it emerged that Premier League club Crystal Palace had made a £15million offer for the exciting wide man, but it had been rejected by the Anfield hierarchy.
According to Paul Joyce, the initial offer from Palace falls well short of Liverpool's valuation of the player, who is also of interest to other Premier League and European clubs,
READ MORE Liverpool 'At The Front Of The Queue' For Southampton Attacking Midfielder Tyler Dibling, Newcastle Also Interested
The Times journalist claims that Liverpool value Doak at £30million, so it seems that any future offers will need to approach that mark before they are considered.