Liverpool Target Premier League Striker As Potential Darwin Nunez Successor, January Transfer Possible
According to a report, Liverpool are targeting a Premier League striker as a possible successor to striker Darwin Nunez.
The Uruguayan joined the Reds in the summer of 2022 from Benfica for a fee that could rise to €85million if all add-ons are met.
Despite some promising spells at Anfield, he has so far failed to live up to his promise and justify such a huge fee, which has led to frustration amongst some areas of the Liverpool fan base.
The 25-year-old was subject to criticism again after Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Newcastle, where he failed to convert two big changes and, as a result, tested the patience of some of his most faithful supporters.
This season is now viewed by many as critical for the striker if he wants to prolong his career at Anfield, and it remains possible that the hierarchy at the club will look to try and recoup as much of the fee paid for him.
With doubts continuing over the future of Nunez, Ekrem Konur is now reporting that Liverpool are showing 'genuine interest' in Brighton striker Joao Pedro.
The 23-year-old Brazilian international continues to impress with the Seagulls and has 24 goals in 48 matches since he made the switch from Watford in 2023.
Konur goes as far as suggesting that talks have already started over a potential transfer, and a January move 'could happen' as chiefs at Liverpool try and find their successor to Nunez.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
This does seem to be a pivotal season for Nunez at Liverpool, and so far, he has failed to grasp the opportunity. Whilst there is still a chance for him to impress Arne Slot before next summer, time is not on his side, and his performance in front of goal must improve fast.
Assuming Liverpool do go in search of a striker, Pedro is very likely to be on the list of potential candidates. A January transfer would seem out of the question, however, with Brighton once again amongst the European places in the Premier League.
A move next summer would, therefore, seem to be more realistic, but Brighton have proved time and time again they will only sell their young players for a premium fee, so he will not come cheap if that is the path that Liverpool choose to follow.