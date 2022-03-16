Skip to main content
Nick Candy Hires Gianluca Vialli's Tifosy Capital & Advisory to Provide Guidance on Chelsea Bid

Chelsea-linked Nick Candy has hired Blues legend Gianluca Vialli's company, Tifosy Capital & Advisory, to provide guidance on his bid for the Club.

This comes after Candy distanced himself from reports that he would join the consortium headed by Todd Boehly, Hansorj Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein.

As per Sky News, Candy signed Vialli to advise on a bid for Chelsea, hiring his company Tifosy Capital & Advisory.

Vialli played for Chelsea between 1996 and 2000 and had two years as player-manager, a successful period as the Club lifted the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

The company's name is a play on the word 'Tifosy', Italian for 'fans' and has worked on a string of prominent bids for European football clubs in recent years.

A spokesperson for Mr Candy's bid confirmed the appointment of Tifosy, adding that the firm had "worked on some of the top football transactions in Europe including Manchester United, Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan.

"The company is co-founded by former professional footballer and truly adored Chelsea player, Gianlucca Vialli.

"Their work on the data and business analysis so far has been outstanding."

Candy was present at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

He is also believed to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the game.

It was revealed a bid of £2.5 billion was made by the Wyss-Boehly consortium for Chelsea, with the Saudi Media Group making a bid of £2.7 billion.

Candy is yet to launch a bid but will be advised by Vialli's company as he looks to take over from Roman Abramovich as soon as possible, with Chelsea currently facing the impact of the Russian's sanctioning.

