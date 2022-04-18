Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Reaction to Champions League Exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his side for their reaction to exiting the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Blues bounced back, beating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final to set up a third consecutive final in the tournament, losing the previous two.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel hailed his side for their reaction to exiting the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea nearly completed a historic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu, going three goals up but exited the Champions League after a Rodrygo goal sent the clash to extra time and Karim Benzema put Los Blancos ahead on aggregate.

The Blues bounced back against Crystal Palace with goals from Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sending them to the final, where they will face Liverpool.

Speaking on the performance, Tuchel praised his side for putting the Champions League exit behind them.

He said:“I didn’t feel the players so flat. It was everybody’s right to digest it because we played on Tuesday and then Sunday, that is an awful lot of time for us if you look at our schedule. So we used it.

"We gave everyone a day off and trained the next day in the afternoon. We gave them a speech after Madrid straight away and got a lot of positive feedback but it was mixed feelings because we won and had a fantastic performance, but still we were out of a competition we wanted to stay in.

“It showed me the group takes care of itself and that we can focus on the process and what we can influence. This was excellent to see. On Friday, all the others came back, we trained with a full group and it was at such a high level and intensity, that I almost got scared that we did too much. We reduced training yesterday in terms of intensity because they were so hungry to be out there.

“They really enjoyed and it these are the best signals. If the players who have disappointment in them, if they take care about the quality, attitude and discipline in training, this makes a group special and this is what these guys do constantly. They put their ego aside and do what they love. It’s what I love and it feels like amateur football at some point, for the love of it, being out there and having a good time in training with a lot of quality. So we felt well prepared without having big talks about Madrid. What could I tell them that makes the pain go away? Nothing.”

