Every Team Qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League Round of 16
UEFA overhauled the Champions League format this year introducing a new league phase system akin to domestic leagues across Europe.
Instead of multiple groups of four vying for two qualification spots and a consolation berth to the Europa League knockout stage, teams instead play eight games and earn qualification to the knockouts based on where they finish in the table. The top 24 teams advance to the next stage while the bottom eight are eliminated from Europe as a whole. No more dropping down into the Europa League.
Though, the top eight teams at the end of the league phase get the added benefit of skipping the first round of the knockout stage heading right to the round of 16. Given the sport's busy schedule, earning that bye could be the difference between a team getting to rest their players and prepare for a run to the final and early elimination.
Every Team Qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League Round of 16
Here are all the teams that have qualified for the Champions League round of 16 so far:
Team
Date Qualified
Liverpool
Jan. 21
FC Barcelona
Jan. 21
With just two matchdays remaining, as of writing, the rest of the top eight will start to fill out. Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Arsenal, Leverkusen and Inter Milan are all in contention to earn that coveted bye, but anything can happen in the Champions League.