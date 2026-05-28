Five Transfer Sagas to Watch Out for This Summer

Each summer transfer window is fraught with protracted sagas involving soccer’s headline acts. Nothing will change this year.

Another band of superstars will be involved in interminable tug-of-war deals during the upcoming window, an expanded World Cup only creating extra complications for both clubs and players.

At the end of each saga, an eye-watering transfer fee will likely be splashed, but not before weeks and sometimes even months of intense speculation dominating gossip columns.

Here are five transfer stories likely to steal most attention this summer.

Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande’s ascent has been astonishingly swift. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Yan Diomande’s rise to the summit of European soccer deserves recognition. Up until November 2024, the Ivorian was playing for a youth academy in Florida, yet now he’s set to merit a transfer fee of around €100million (£87m, $116m) less than two years later.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are the leading suitors for Diomande, whose move from the United States to Spanish second division side Leganés was quickly followed by an eye-catching switch to talent nurturers RB Leipzig last summer.

Diomande’s explosive speed, two-footedness and remarkable dribbling ability have been matched by a steady stream of goal involvements in the Bundesliga, the precocious 19-year-old managing 13 goals and nine assists in an astonishing debut season with Leipzig.

The teenager will be representing Côte d’Ivoire at the World Cup, potentially making negotiations awkward for interested parties and resulting in a drawn-out transfer process. No matter his destination, Diomande appears the real deal.

Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández may have played his final Chelsea match. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández publicly cast doubt over his future during the March international break after flirting with Real Madrid. Speculation over his Chelsea exit has only intensified since, Manchester City having now joined the race for the Argentina international as Enzo Maresca—the likely successor to Pep Guardiola—eyes a reunion.

There’s a sense that Chelsea’s final day defeat to Sunderland was Fernández’s last outing for the club, the midfielder increasingly unlikely to spearhead Xabi Alonso’s revolution at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be loathed to lose one of their prized assets, but keeping the 25-year-old against his wishes will ultimately be impossible.

Chelsea are reportedly demanding around £120 million ($161 million), allowing them to turn a small profit two-and-a-half years after his signing. But such a colossal fee will naturally lead to a lengthy saga involving fierce negotiations between the Blues and Fernández’s suitors.

With the player also in action at the World Cup, attempting to help Argentina defend its crown, delays in any deal are inevitable.

Julián Alvarez

Julián Álvarez is closely linked with Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Julián Alvarez dominated transfer discourse last summer and little has changed a year on. However, having stayed put at Atlético Madrid for the 2025–26 campaign, the striker now appears destined to depart Spain’s capital before next season rolls around.

Barcelona are the clear favorites for his signature and are preparing to launch a first official bid for the Argentina international, €100 million (£87m, $116m) roughly the offer Atléti will receive. Whether that’s enough to tempt Los Rojiblancos remains to be seen. They may feel able to extract more cash.

Arsenal are another interested party as they aim to build on an incredible, Premier League title-winning season. Despite boasting several center forward options already—Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus—Mikel Arteta would hardly refuse the addition of Alvarez.

The 26-year-old’s future remains up in the air—for now, at least.

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson is wanted by the Premier League’s elite. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Few players have seen their stock rise as much as Elliot Anderson’s during the past year. The bruising English midfielder’s remarkable form with Nottingham Forest has earned him an England spot for the World Cup and what appears an inevitable blockbuster transfer.

Renowned for his indefatigability and combative approach, Anderson is drawing significant interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, the former seemingly in the driver’s seat as things stand, despite Guardiola’s exit. It could £100 million ($134 million) that gets the deal done.

At 23 years old, Anderson merits an enormous fee, even if a nine-figure sum could arguably be a stretch. With multiple clubs circling him, the midfielder has his choice of suitors, and making the right decision is essential to his progression.

Whether he ends up in Manchester or somewhere else entirely, finalizing such a big-money move will be far from straightforward.

Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton has plenty of admirers. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Anderson’s midfield compatriot Adam Wharton could also be on the move this summer. Having finished the campaign by leading Crystal Palace to Conference League glory—adding to the FA Cup won last term—Wharton will prove a hot topic, and Palace will be braced for Europe-wide interest.

Real Madrid have been touted previously as they seek to bolster a weak midfield, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd have all been in the discussion, too. Much like Anderson, approximately £100 million ($134 million) will be needed to match Palace’s valuation.

Wharton’s technical craft is what has earned him so many admirers. Resembling a classy Spaniard fresh from La Masia, the 22-year-old’s expert distribution and tempo-setting abilities make him one of world soccer’s most exciting phenoms.

Wharton has managed nearly a century of appearances for Palace already and appears a bona fide star in the making. The next step is crucial and he’ll be eager to take his time when deciding on a change of scenery.

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