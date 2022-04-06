Benfica VS Liverpool 1-3 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals Match Report | A Look Ahead To Manchester City

Liverpool defeated Benfica 1-3 in the Champions League Quarter-finals. Here is everything that you need to know about the match and what comes next.

The Reds took on Portuguese team Benfica this evening in the first leg of the quarter final of the UEFA Champions league at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luiz Diaz on his return to Portugal secured a 3-1 away win for Liverpool to take into the second leg.

Team Changes

Benfica lined up with an unchanged team to the one that knocked out Ajax in the round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp made multiple changes from the weekends 2-0 win against Watford which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold come back into the team following his time out with an injury and Joel Matip replaced by Ibrahima Konate.

In the midfield, Jordon Henderson was replaced by Naby Keita, making it the first time Kieta and Thiago started together, as well as Curtis Jones who made way for Fabinho.

Finally in the forward positions Luiz Diaz comes into the left hand side as Jota is rested for Sundays Premier League title match.

Report

The first goal arrived in the 16th minute from Konate following a corner from Andy Robertson. The Frenchmen soared above everyone and headed the ball into the ground before it bounced into the net, scoring his first goal for Liverpool. 1-0

Liverpool scored their second goal in the 33rd minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold played a lofted ball to Diaz in the box who headed the ball down for Mane to tuck away the goal from close range. 2-0

Luiz Diaz attempted to get on the score sheet against his old Portuguese rivals, but he fired his long range effort wide of the left post.

Robertson and Mohamed Salah kept trying to link up, however, the Scotland captain struggled to find his Egyptian counterpart.

The left-back continued to over/under hit all of his crosses making it hard for Salah to settle into the game.

Early into the second half, the home team got a goal back through Darwin Nunez.

The pacey forward put away a low cross from Rafa Silva that Konate couldn't clear. 2-1

After the Benfica goal, Liverpool became sloppy allowing the home team to play through their high line. One of the chances came from goal scorer Nunez but he blasted his strike over the bar.

Liverpool were all over the place defensively forcing Alisson Becker to make several saves as Benfica began to show signs of life.

Following an appalling first 20 minutes of the second half, Klopp made a triple substitution.

Mane, Salah and Thiago were subbed off for Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Jordan Henderson.

Benfica made penalty shouts following Virgil van Dijk putting his arm across the body of the pressing forward but it was not enough for the referee to give the spot kick.

Luiz Diaz made his way onto the score sheet after scoring his first Champions League goal for Liverpool to make it 3-1. Diaz picked up a through ball from Kieta and took the ball around the on-rushing goal keeper before slotting it into the empty net, completing a 3-1 away victory for the Merseyside club.

What's up next for Liverpool?

Following the 3-1 win in the UEFA Champions League first leg of the quarter final against Benfica, Liverpool take the lead to Anfield for the second leg on the 13th of April.

If the Reds manage to win the quarterfinal draw, they will face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the semi final.

However, before Liverpool next play in the Champions League they have the chance to go top of the Premier League if they beat Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool march on through their list of massive fixtures through the month of April as they look to be the first team to win the quadruple.

