Where To Watch Manchester United v FC Sheriff UEFA Europa League TV Channels & Live Stream

Tonight sees Old Trafford host the final game of the UEFA Europa League group stage campaign as Manchester United host FC Sheriff. United currently sit 2nd in their group behind Real Sociedad who they face in the final game.

The Red Devils clinched a last minute winner in their last Europa League game as Scott McTominay found the net. United had dominated the game but it was the Scotsman who managed to break the deadlock.

In the previous meeting between United and Sheriff, the Red Devils came out 0-2 winners away from home. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on the night.

United’s most recent game saw Erik Ten Hag’s side leave Stamford Bridge with a point against Chelsea. However, United failed to score a number of chances across the full 90 minutes.

Casemiro took the plaudits following a last minute equaliser and strong performance against the Blues. The Brazilian received the Man of the Match award.

United’s number 18 was also included in the Premier League and EA Sports FIFA team of the week.

Where to Watch?

Tonights game between United and Sheriff kicks off at 8pm in the UK. You can watch the game on BT Sport 1, Ultimate and BTSport.com.

In the United States the game gets underway at 3pm ET, you can watch the game on CBS Sports or Paramount Plus.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon