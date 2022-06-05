Report: Frenkie De Jong Has Given the Green Light to Join Manchester United

Frenkie De Jong has reportedly given the green light to join Manchester United this summer amid reports that Barcelona and United are negotiating a price for the Dutchman.

De Jong has been known in the past weeks to have his heart and mind set on staying at Barcelona this summer, however that seems to have changed over the past week or so as Barcelona push to sell the midfielder.

United are pushing to sign De Jong this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to restructure his United squad for next season.

Ten Hag wants De Jong to be the face of the new project at Old Trafford and has set the player as his priority this summer.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Zeeshanxz a user on Twitter who is a regular to post United news and has proved to have a reliable track record recently has said “Frenkie de Jong has provided the green light for a move to Manchester United.”

This new report would mean that United would just need to negotiate a fee with Barca which could be easier said than done.

Barcelona will be looking to hold out for a decent fee this summer as they look to solve their financial difficulties.

