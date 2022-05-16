Richards’s journey on and off the court is something to celebrate.

February 5 2020: Baylor Lady Bears guard DiDi Richards (2) walks down the court during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game. Imago

There is nothing subtle about the WNBA’s DiDi Richards. From her skills on the court to her edgy style, Richards approaches every facet of her life with her eyes on the prize. It’s a good thing too, because otherwise, the immense talent wouldn’t even be on the court today.

Back in her Baylor days, Richards was in a terrifying collision on the court with her teammate Moon Ursin during practice that left Richards temporarily paralyzed. Her spinal cord injury, one without radiographic abnormality, caused temporary paralysis from the waist down.

"They said that I kept saying, 'I can't feel my legs; I can't feel from my hips down,'" Richards told ESPN. “I’m the type that whenever I fall, I want to get back up quickly. Alex said, ‘Move your legs,’ and that’s when I realized that I couldn’t.”

But being the fighter she is, it only took 38 days for Richards to make her return to the court after re-learning how to walk. She went on to be named WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Richards was drafted by the WNBA's New York Liberty in 2021, and since then, it's been nothing but up for the basketball prodigy.

One of the things Richards’s fans love about her is her innate ability to be unapologetically herself. Of course, this includes her style and hair. Known for her puffs on the court, the basketball star is all about wearing what feels best for you.

And as far as making it to 2022’s Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, well, it’s a dream come true.



“We’re having so much fun and we’re so happy to be here … I just screamed. All I heard was ‘DiDi, you know you’re one of the final contenders for SI?’ I just screamed,” she told SI. “Regardless if they wouldn’t have took me, I would’ve screamed for being a final contender.”

When you see her, you're probably going to scream (in awe) too.

