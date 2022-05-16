Watch: Maye Musk’s Entire SI Swimsuit Interview After Her Groundbreaking Photo Shoot

Model and dietician Maye Musk dishes on what it’s like being a 74-year-old SI Swimsuit Issue cover model.

The old adage that “age is just a number” is more than applicable to Maye Musk. On Monday, May 16, Musk was announced as one of the four cover models for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The historic reality of this moment certainly isn’t lost on the 74-year-old. Her elegance and sincerity shine through in her full-length interview about her experience in Belize.

“If I thought I could be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would have locked me away as a crazy lady,” Musk says. “And now here I am and I’m very excited about the photo shoot.”

This isn’t Musk's first brush with exotic locales. As a child, her parents moved the family from Canada to South Africa in the 1950s. She even ended up traversing the Kalahari desert for three weeks, and she credits that time with making her adaptable and inquisitive.

“My father’s favorite saying is ‘live dangerously...carefully.’ And that’s what we did.”

Since then, Musk has made it a personal mission to live life to the fullest and to help others reach their true potential. She also recognizes how taking ownership of one’s style, at any age, is vital.

“You can wear a swimsuit and look great at any age, and women around the world are going to be so excited,” she says. “I think it’s going to change how women will feel when they walk out in their swimsuits.”

The other three cover models for SI Swim 2022 are Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu.

Be sure to pick up a copy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to check out Maye Musk’s feature.

