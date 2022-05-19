Global superstar Kim Kardashian is one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models.

As part of the swimsuit coverage, the 41-year-old penned a letter to her 18-year-old self as she navigated being a high school senior. A lot has happened to Kardashian since then, to say the least, so she wanted to highlight some of her career achievements in the letter.

“I could obviously give you a road map of your journey from 12th-grade social butterfly to business mogul who’s on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue and point out all the pitfalls along the way, but that wouldn’t do you much good,” Kardashian started.

She goes on to talk about her first fender bender, and how she still wouldn’t go back and change that from happening, because then she wouldn’t have learned from her mistakes. Like the car accident, she calls the moments that have impacted her life's trajectory "it[s]."

“Throughout your life, ‘it’ is going to change. You’re not always going to know what ‘it’ is or where the inspiration is going to come from, so be prepared,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian’s first “it” is when she discovered Alice Johnson, a woman Kardashian helped get out of prison for a nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian said this inspired her next “it:" becoming a lawyer, just like her late father Robert.

She didn’t forget to mention her family’s reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” This show, she explains, caused her to have to prove herself to the world.

“I left out the part where you’re on a reality show; because of that, you’re not always going to be respected,” Kardashian said. “You’re going to have to work harder to show people you come from a nice, normal family.”

Kardashian ended her letter by saying her journey to fulfillment isn’t over. She will continue to find her new “it[s]" to inspire her.

“I don’t want to spoil it anymore and tell you all the things you’ll accomplish,” Kardashian said. “But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content. You’re still going to be looking for that next “it.” And when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”

Click the link here to read the full letter written by Kardashian.