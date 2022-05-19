The 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover models were announced on Monday, and now it’s time to celebrate.

SI Swimsuit's launch party will take place in New York City and Hollywood, Fla., beginning on Thursday, May 19. It begins with a private red carpet event at the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel New York, followed by a public celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood on May 20th to 22nd.

The cover models were announced, with Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu making appearances in the 2022 edition.

The event will be live-streamed for fans at home to watch on YouTube.

The live stream begins at 6:45 p.m. ET Thursday. The highlights include Camille Kostek covering the red carpet, along with models Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders detailing their journeys in modeling.

There will be more red carpet coverage on Friday, along with panel discussions on Saturday.

