Singer Ciara is one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models. The 36-year-old said the experience was a “dream come true.”

At the Thursday night launch event in New York City, her quarterback husband Russell Wilson was by her side on the red carpet. The power couple has been married since 2016 and shares two children together.

In a video posted by SI, Wilson can be seen admiring his wife on the red carpet. He even brought her a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her cover.

Ciara wore a black dress with various cutouts. Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in March after a 10-year career with the Seahawks, appeared more casual on the red carpet, dressed in a black Nike hoodie, black undershirt, black pants and sunglasses.

The launch event began on Thursday night and will run through Sunday, with the festivities being live-streamed on YouTube for fans to watch at home. Fans can view the models walking down the red carpet, and even hear directly from some of them regarding their journeys. On Saturday, there will be panel discussions as well.

The other three cover models for this year’s edition include Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

