Kim Kardashian Shares Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover on Instagram

IMAGO / PA Images

Whether you love or hate Kim Kardashian, there is no doubt she never shies away from any arena, including law school, motherhood and fashion. While 2022 has certainly thrown some curveballs her way, the star never lets the drama keep her down.

That’s why Kardashian is celebrating her latest milestone by sharing images from her SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot, which you can view in its entirety here.

What makes the mom of four a true cover star? Her vulnerability. In an emotional letter she penned to her younger self, she says she isn’t quite where she wants to be and will always continue to strive to do more.

“But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content. You’re still going to be looking for that next ‘it’ … and when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”

Check out Kim Kardashian’s interview for her SI Swimsuit Issue 2022 cover.

See more from the SI Swimsuit Issue 2022 here.