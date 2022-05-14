Nneka Ogwumike Was ‘Pushed to the Limits’ by Her SI Swimsuit Issue 2022 Debut

IMAGO/Zuma Wire

The release of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is almost here. In addition to some of the most well-known models in the industry, this year’s issue also features some legendary WNBA players. One of the stars making her SI Swim debut is Nneka Ogwumike, a Nigerian-American basketball player for the Los Angeles Sparks. In 2021, the power forward was named to The W25 and recognized as one of the top 25 players in the history of the league.

She can now add SI Swim model to her list of achievements. Ogwumike announced the news on Instagram with a video sneak peek of her photoshoot. “I feel amazing. I’m really happy to be out here, being pushed to the limits, literally, but in such a beautiful place,” she says in the clip.

She also revealed in the video that she’s trying to challenge herself more when it comes to not only photoshoots, but acting and production as well. She added, “I’m trying to relinquish all feelings of vulnerability and embarrassment and just dive head-first into it.”

Stepping outside of one's comfort zone is never easy. But Ogwumike's words serve as an important reminder that to grow and evolve, it's important to put ourselves out there and try new things.

She’s in good company in this issue, as WNBA players Didi Richards, Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Te’a Cooper are also part of the SI Swim crew.

Don't miss Nneka Ogwumike's first appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's new 2022 issue, which hits stands this week!

