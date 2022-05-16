Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped its 2022 issue this morning and its four cover models—Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu, Ciara and Maye Musk—are creating quite the buzz. And at 74 years old, Maye Musk is the oldest woman to appear on the cover in the 58-year history of the franchise.

To celebrate the milestone, the model, dietitian and author shared her groundbreaking cover photo, which was shot in Belize. She captioned with, “I am so excited to be on the cover of @si_swimsuit at the age of 74. It’s about time! You can buy your copy of #SISwim22 on May 19th!”

Musk’s followers were quick to offer words of congratulations, using words such as stunning, classy, lovely and elegant to describe the image, while one fan pointed out the obvious: Musk is truly an icon.

In a new interview, Musk talked about her SI Swim photo shoot and how she hopes it will empower other women.

“I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great,” Musk says. “I think they’re going to give a lot of hope and inspire many young women to know that you can wear a swimsuit and look great at any age.”

Be sure to pick up a copy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to check out Maye Musk’s feature.

