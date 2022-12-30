Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action.

Georgia, TCU Stand in the Way of “The Game” Rematch in National Championship

Nearly a month after Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff, the four teams will take the field on New Year’s Eve.

On the heels of a breakthrough championship run, the Bulldogs ran the table in the regular season and romped against LSU in the conference title game. The Wolverines are back on the big stage following a semifinal exit against UGA last season and an undefeated regular season, capped off by another Big Ten title.

Despite falling in the Big 12 Championship Game, the Horned Frogs made the cut for the first time in program history after a 12–0 campaign. And the Buckeyes return to the playoff despite missing out on the Big Ten title game entirely due to their loss to Michigan.

Frankie Taddeo laid out the odds for both matchups and made his selections below.

Fiesta Bowl

4 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5) | Total: 58.5

“The Horned Frogs enter this showdown off a 31-28 overtime loss to No. 9 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game and will be eager to show the world they are capable of responding with a big effort on the big stage. Michigan, which is 13-0 straight-up (SU) and 8-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season, finished the regular season in strong fashion for bettors by posting a solid 5-1-1 ATS mark since mid-October.”

TCU-Michigan CFP Semifinal Betting Breakdown

Peach Bowl

8 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) | Total: 62

“The Buckeyes are listed as underdogs for the first time in 26 games. The last time Ohio State was getting points was in the 2021 National Title game against Alabama, where the Big Ten powerhouse lost to Alabama, 52-24. Georgia, which is 13-0 straight-up (SU) and 7-6 (ATS) this season, finished the regular season in an uneven fashion for bettors posting a pedestrian 3-3 ATS mark despite winning every contest.”

Ohio State-Georgia CFP Semifinal Betting Breakdown

National Championship Odds via SI Sportsbook:

Georgia: -138

Michigan: +275

Ohio State: +350

TCU: +1100

More bowl games:

Saturday

Sugar Bowl, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 5 Alabama (-7) vs. No. 9 Kansas State | Total: 56 | Betting preview

Music City Bowl, 12 p.m. ET (ABC): Iowa (-2) vs. Kentucky | Total: 31 | Betting preview

Monday

Reliaquest Bowl, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 22 Mississippi State (-1.5) vs. Illinois | Total: 46 | Betting preview

Cotton Bowl, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2) | Total: 62 | Betting preview

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. ET (ABC): No. 17 LSU (-14.5) vs. Purdue | Total: 56 | Betting preview

Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2) | Total: 52.5 | Betting preview

NFL Week 17 Game Lines

The league is back to its regularly scheduled programming this week. That means no Saturday games and a loaded Sunday slate, complete with divisional games of utmost playoff importance.

Two playoff spots are still open in the AFC and there are three up for grabs in the NFC.

Some point totals around the league are a bit lower than usual this week. Bears-Lions is the only game projected above 50 and there are three with over/unders set below 40.

You can get in on the action with SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for free this week. All you have to do is pick 10 games against the spread to enter, and to help you with your entries, my colleagues and I each picked our best bet from the available slate.

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Cardinals vs. Falcons (-3.5) | Total: 42 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Bears vs. Lions (-4.5) | Total: 52.5 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Broncos vs. Chiefs (-12.5) | Total: 44.5 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins vs. Patriots (-2.5) | Total: 41.5 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Colts vs. Giants (-5.5) | Total: 38.5 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Saints vs. Eagles (-3.5) | Total: 41.5 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Panthers vs. Buccaneers (-1.5) | Total: 40.5 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Browns (-1.5) vs. Commanders | Total: 39.5 | Betting preview

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jaguars (-3.5) vs. Texans | Total: 43.5 | Betting preview

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox): 49ers (-7.5) vs. Raiders | Total: 41.5 | Betting preview

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox): Jets (-1.5) vs. Seahawks | Total: 42.5 | Betting preview

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Vikings vs. Packers (-3.5) | Total: 47.5 | Betting preview

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Rams vs. Chargers (-6.5) | Total: 42.5 | Betting preview

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Steelers vs. Ravens (-2.5) | Total: 34.5 | Betting preview

8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): Bills (-2.5) vs. Bengals | Total: 49.5 | Betting preview*

*Monday Night Football

Fantasy Championship Week Lineup Calls

This is a weird week at the quarterback position at a time where your fantasy team needs to play its best, so pay attention to which signal callers will be starting around the league.

Teddy Bridgewater will take over for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion); Taylor Heinicke was benched for Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who hasn’t played since Week 6; the Raiders are going with Jarrett Stidham instead of Derek Carr for the rest of the year despite not yet being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

After missing two games due to a rib injury, Mike White is back under center for the Jets, taking over for Zach Wilson, who was benched on Thursday Night Football last week. And be sure to keep an eye on the status of Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and Lamar Jackson (knee).

Compare players using our interactive rankings and projections across different scoring formats below to optimize your lineup for championship week.

In Other News

