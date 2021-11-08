The Cason Wallace Blog: This is Why I Committed to Kentucky…

Wallace said playing as a position-less guard was an attractive sell from Kentucky. Jon Lopez/Nike

Richardson (Texas) combo guard Cason Wallace, a consensus top 15 prospect in the 2022 class, ended his recruitment Sunday night, picking Kentucky over Tennessee, UTSA and Texas. Wallace wrote an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated breaking down his thought process behind his decision.

Hey everybody it’s Cason Wallace and I’m excited right now because not only is it my 18th birthday but I also just committed to Kentucky!

I chose Kentucky for a lot of different reasons; I built a close relationship with Coach Jai Lucas; he’d been recruiting me for a while. When I went there, I loved everything about the vibe, and I knew that everybody really wanted me to be there.

I remember the exact moment that I knew that it was Kentucky; I was sitting down talking to my parents going over pros and cons and it just became more and more obvious that Kentucky was the clear choice.

My parents just looked at me and said, “This is what you’ve dreamed of, they’ve got all of it; why not make your dreams a reality.”

That was it!

After that I called Coach Lucas first and we FaceTimed Coach (John) Calipari and they were just really happy!

Coach Cal was actually surprised, but he was just happy the whole time we were on the phone.

It was a cool moment.

It’s crazy to be in a class with Shaedon (Sharpe), Skyy (Clark) and Chris (Livingston) because I’ve played against all of them for years on the circuit. Now, we’ll be together against other people, and I know that’s gonna be tough because they’re all tough to play against.

I think we all have winning mentalities and I feel like we have a strong chance to win a national title. I know that’s already our goal now because we know what we signed up for coming to Kentucky.

I just look at all of the talent that we’ll have, and I love that we’ll be able to push each other in practice every day, because that’s the way you really get better.

The coaches talked to me about being a position-less player, and a guy that can play both guard positions and just stay in attack mode on both ends of the floor.

I love that role. I like the freedom of it.

I’m relieved to have this decision out of the way because now I can lock in on the season. I can be freer with what I say and how I talk to people now too. I don’t have to watch what I say because all of that news is out now.

OK, I want to thank you guys for tuning in and thanks to all of the coaches who recruited me and saw something in me. I really do appreciate that.

Thanks to Sports Illustrated for letting me break down my thoughts and my decision too!

Lex and BBN, I’ll see you soon!

