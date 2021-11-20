It's late in the college football season, which means that there are plenty of rumors regarding whether Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend next year. It looks like he'll be giving it another go.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Kelly will be returning as Notre Dame's head coach next season. He noted that this should end any talk of the "big boys" (look away, Irish fans) trying to hire Kelly away.

Kelly has garnered plenty of interest from other college programs and NFL franchises in past seasons. But since 2010, he's chosen to stay put in South Bend. Kelly is currently signed through the 2024 season after receiving a three-year extension on his contract back in 2020.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit noted a few weeks ago that Kelly would be an "interesting hire" for USC, while ESPN's Peter Burns said Kelly should be LSU's top target.

In Kelly's tenure at Notre Dame, he has amassed a 111–40 record that includes a national title game appearance in 2013 and two College Football Playoff appearances. He has yet to win a national championship with the program.

This year, his team has a 9–1 record and sits at No. 8 in the CFP rankings, but a loss to Cincinnati likely dooms the Irish's chances of making the four-team playoff.