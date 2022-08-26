Bama in the NFL: Can Derrick Henry Win the NFL MVP Award?

It was like a typical Derrick Henry carry.

It may not have looked like much at the beginning, but then started to get momentum, and before you knew it there was very little stopping him, or even slowing him down.

Thats sort of how Henry's career has gone with the Tennessee Titans after being selected with the 45th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft following his Heisman Trophy season.

With DeMarco Murray also on the roster, he didn't lead the Titans in rushing util 2017, then topped 1,000, (1,059 to be specific) in 2018 while also tallying 12 touchdowns in just 12 games.

During his fourth season, the former Alabama standout became the main weapon of the Titans offense, finishing with 1,540 yards, 16 touchdowns and Pro Bowl honors. Henry's 446 rushing yards in the playoffs helped the Titans reach the AFC Championship game with a 9-7 regular season record.

But his momentum was still building and in 2020 Henry rushed for 2,027 (fifth-most in NFL history), 17 touchdowns and won the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award.

On July 15, 2020, Henry signed a 4-year, $50 million contract extension including $25.5 million guaranteed.

Henry was finally derailed last season after bulldozing his way to 869 yards (most in the NFL) and 10 touchdowns through seven games.when the running back Henry suffered a regular season-ending foot injury against the Indianapolis Colts. He played through the foot injury in the AFC Divisional Round loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now that Henry is fully healthy, he's expected to play like he has the last few years: a top-five running back. However, his offense is much different than the last time he was on the field.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are no longer on the roster. Brown was traded in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for their first round pick, receiver Treylon Burks. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Buccaneers on July 26.

The Titans also selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in this year's draft Tannehill will likely be the starting quarterback throughout the season, but Willis and Logan Woodside are waiting in line.

Throughout the past couple of seasons, the NFL community has all but joked that the Titans only need to run the ball and wear defenses down because Henry is too big, strong and fast to be stopped. This season, With a poor supporting cast around him, they might have to rely on the 28-year-old more of than ever.

His career high for carries is 378.

If he comes close to it, Henry figures to be on the short list of MVP candidates, and many be the only non-quarterback who has a legitimate shot at the award.

Meanwhile, the Titans defense is among the most underrated in the NFL. Tennessee had three defensive players (Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry) reach the Pro Bowl in 2021. Defensive lineman Denico Autry is also on the rise after finishing with nine sacks last season.

Backing up Autry is DeMarcus Walker and Alabama product Da'Shawn Hand. Selected with the 114th-overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft, he's trying to find a new home in Tennessee.

Hand's rookie season was his most promising as he finished with three sacks and 27 tackles in 13 games (eight starts). Since then, he's battled injuries year in and year out.

He was released from Detroit on Nov. 30, but signed with the Colts practice squad on Dec. 21. The Titans picked him up a few weeks later on Jan. 5.

The Titans open up the regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 11.

This is the twenty-eighth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

Bama in the NFL 2022 Team Previews

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Also Check Out:

All Titans

FanNation