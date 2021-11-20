Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Tigers Down Another Receiver and Two Defenders

    The Clemson Tigers continue to be bitten by the injury bug, as they are down four players for their game against Wake Forest.
    The Clemson Tigers availability report listed one known player unavailable for today’s game, Justyn Ross, who had surgery to repair a foot injury Thursday. 

    However, the Tigers’ wide receiving corps took another hit, as it was released that E.J. Williams will also be unavailable for today’s game.

    In 2021, Williams caught one pass vs. No. 5 Georgia … added a 10-yard reception vs. SC State … made a special teams tackle at NC State … recorded three catches for 30 yards vs. Boston College … caught two passes for eight yards vs. Florida State … had a seven-yard reception at Louisville … caught an 11-yard pass vs. UConn.

    Joining Ross and Williams are linebacker LaVonta Bentley and defensive end Justin Mascolll.

