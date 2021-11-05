Top-50 wide receiver lists Florida State in top five

The Seminoles have put a lot of resources into this recruitment dating back to the summer.

Florida State is looking to close out the 2022 recruiting cycle with a bang. The Seminoles currently hold the No. 13 recruiting class in the country with 16 commitments. There are still needs to be addressed and the coaching staff is pursuing multiple prospects.

One of the top remaining recruits on the board is star wide receiver Kevin Coleman. The Missouri native named his top five schools on Thursday evening and Florida State made the cut.

The Seminoles, Oregon, USC, Alabama, and Texas make up the list.

The Seminoles offered Coleman in the summer of 2020 and have been building a relationship with him for well over a year. He visited Tallahassee in June for midnight madness and during the fall on an official for the Notre Dame game. The coaching staff has done everything it can to position itself to land Coleman's commitment.

The St. Mary's product will take official visits to Oregon, USC, and Texas in the coming weeks. It would be huge if Florida State can get him back to campus before he makes his final decision. He is currently in the midst of the playoffs with round one starting on Friday night.

Florida State's need at wide receiver is obvious. The Seminoles have struggled to generate a consistent passing game all season and a lot of that is due to the lack of talent out wide. To this point, Devaughn Mortimer is the lone wideout in the class. It's imperative to add at least two more into the fold.

Coleman is expected to make a commitment during the Early Signing Period in December. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect and the No. 1 slot in the 2022 class according to SI All-American.

Stick with NoleGameday for more recruiting updates on the Seminoles over the coming weeks and months.

