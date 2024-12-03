AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 15
1. Army
2. Tulane
3. Memphis
4. Navy
5. East Carolina
6. South Florida
7. UTSA
8. Charlotte
9. North Texas
10. Rice
11. Temple
12. UAB
13. Tulsa
14. Florida Atlantic
In his first season at the helm of Tulane, Jon Sumrall’s Green Wave will play for an AAC title when they head to Army on Friday (7 PM ET/ABC). However, Sumrall’s club, which had an outside shot at being a College Football Playoff participant, saw those hopes dashed with their 34-24 loss against Memphis.
Ryan Silverfield’s club forced three turnovers, which ended any hopes of the Green Wave crashing the CFP party.
“You can’t have the critical mistakes we had," said Sumrall following the game.
Now, Tulane will have to turn their attention to Army in order to capture the league crown.
Several other teams took disappointing losses to end the year.
Alex Golesh’s South Florida Bulls earned a bowl berth last week, but fell to Rice 35-28 as Owls’ quarterback E.J. Warner torched the Bulls’ defense for 430 yards through the air.
UAB looked to close the season on a high note, but fell at home in the season-finale to Charlotte, 29-27. Following the contest, it was announced that Trent Dilfer will return for his third season in Birmingham, but changes would come to the coaching staff.
Lastly, Florida Atlantic picked up a resounding win over Tulsa to win their final contest and the Owls now appear to have their new head coach in Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, as announced by the school Monday afternoon.
