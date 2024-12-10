Rice QB EJ Warner, Son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Enters Transfer Portal
Rice quarterback Elijah "EJ" Warner announced on X.com on Dec. 5 that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The portal officially opened on Monday, December 9.
Warner, the son of Rams Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Temple before transferring to Rice last year.
This decision comes after a challenging 4-8 season for the Owls, which led to the firing of head coach Mike Bloomgren in October. On Tuesday, Rice hired Scott Abell, Davidson College’s all-time winningest coach, as Bloomgren’s replacement.
In his announcement, Warner cited “a change in scheme and philosophy” as the reason for his decision to transfer.
Warner transferred to Rice seeking greater exposure to boost his chances of being drafted. However, with a career-high 13 interceptions and other personal lows, including just 2,700 yards, this season may hinder his prospects. Despite that, Warner has passed for 8,814 yards and 58 TDs throughout his career.
Rice may also face the departure of Ethan Onianwa, who is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to The Athletic. Onianwa, a 3-star recruit from the class of 2021, has spent three seasons with the team.
The future of Rice football remains uncertain, but the hiring of Scott Abell offers hope for a turnaround, potentially marking the start of a new era for the program.