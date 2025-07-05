2025 G5 QB Scouting Reports: Keyone Jenkins - FIU Panthers
Keyone Jenkins will be entering his third season as FIU’s full-time starter. The 2024 season was an individual success for Jenkins, as he ranked second in the conference in touchdown passes (22) and third in passing yards (2,557).
Looking to build off a career year, Jenkins’ junior campaign will look a bit different. Following the firing of former Head Coach Mike MacIntyre on December 2, 2024, Jenkins briefly entered the transfer portal. But after the hiring of new Head Coach Willie Simmons, Jenkins decided to remain in Miami. As Simmons and the Panthers usher in a new era of FIU football, Jenkins will be at the forefront—starting with the season opener against Bethune-Cookman on August 29.
Height: 6’0
Weight: 195
Class: Junior
Hometown: Miami, FL
High School: Miami Central HS
Notable Stats & Accolades:
2024 Season: 188/304 (62%) | 2,557 passing yards | 22 TDs / 8 INTs | 130 rushing yards | 2 rushing TDs
Career Stats: 382/636 (60%) | 4,971 passing yards | 33 TDs / 19 INTs | 180 rushing yards | 8 rushing TDs
VERTICAL PASSING GAME
One of the first things that stands out when watching Jenkins on film is his vertical passing ability. He has a knack for placing the ball where only his receiver can catch it—whether that’s over the top in tight coverage or in perfect stride when his target beats the defense downfield.
Jenkins is particularly effective off play-action, where he consistently punishes defenses that allow receivers to get behind them. At the 3:24 mark in the video linked below, MTSU is in quarters coverage (Cover 4), meaning the safeties have initial run support responsibilities. Once they recognize the pass, their eyes must quickly transition to the slot and outside receivers.
Offenses often look to exploit these responsibilities with deep shots following play-action, and Jenkins does exactly that here. After a smooth fake, he pulls the field-side safety down and creates a one-on-one matchup outside. Jenkins then drops the ball over his receiver’s upfield shoulder, perfectly placed for a touchdown. It was a sight Panther fans saw frequently last season—and a clear example of Jenkins’ ability to make defenses pay for biting on the run.
ACCURACY
Jenkins has no trouble delivering the classic deep ball with over-the-shoulder, in-stride placement. But his accuracy isn’t limited to those throws—he consistently puts the ball in ideal locations across the field, especially when facing man coverage.
He frequently executes back-shoulder throws with pinpoint placement, giving his receivers the best possible chance to make a play. While his receivers deserve credit for securing contested catches, it all starts with Jenkins putting the ball exactly where it needs to be.
At the 2:53 mark in the video, Jenkins makes arguably his most impressive throw of the season. Several elements make this play special: it’s a sprint-out to his right—his non-dominant side as a left-handed passer. His receiver runs a double move (out and up), and as he breaks vertical, Jenkins flips his hips and delivers a back-shoulder touchdown. The throw is placed perfectly, just as a deep safety arrives to help the corner in Cover 1. With almost no margin for error, Jenkins threads the needle—protecting the throw from the safety and giving his man a shot. Truly a work of art in regards to timing, accuracy, and pure situational awareness on full display.
ATHLETICISM
Jenkins is a multidimensional threat who can make plays from the pocket and on the move—as both a passer and a runner. He truly shined as a ball carrier in 2023, racking up 117 carries and six touchdowns. With natural change-of-direction ability and enough speed to separate from defenders, Jenkins is a legitimate threat on the ground.
In 2024, while still effective as a runner, Jenkins took his passing game to another level. His rushing attempts dipped to 75, but his touchdown passes doubled—from 11 in 2023 to 22 in 2024.
Much of that growth came from his ability to throw on the move and from nontraditional platforms. He routinely delivers in rhythm and on time during pocket-moving concepts like sprint-outs and rollouts. At the 2:31 mark in the video, he completes a 15-yard pass with ease while on the run.
What really jumps out is how proficient Jenkins is rolling to his non-dominant side. Time and again, he was asked to boot out to his right and delivered—something most quarterbacks struggle with. The 2:53 clip mentioned earlier is another example: Jenkins rolls right, flips his hips, and completes a touchdown pass in tight quarters. That trust from the coaching staff says a lot about his athleticism—and even more about his ability to execute in challenging situations.