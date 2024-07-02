EA Sports College Football 25: Predicting Player Ratings for FIU Football
We are just a couple of weeks out from the EA Sports College Football 25 video game being released. Although FIU won't be the best team by any means, it's still a fun exercise to look into who on the team will lead in which category.
Rather than predict flat-out overall ratings, let's take a shot at who FIU's highest rated players could be in a few of the major skill categories.
Highest Overall, LB Reggie Peterson
In 2023, Peterson posted 104 total tackles, 53 solo tackles, 51 assisted tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. Peterson is the top player on defense. Although some would believe sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins should be the highest-rated player, but Peterson's experience plus the big numbers he put up should make him a lock.
Speed, WR Mike Jackson
Jackson saw only six games of action in 2023, but he is by far the fastest player on the team. He makes for a viable slot receiver as well as punt/kick returner. Eric Rivers is another player in contention.
RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Memphis Tigers Rank #19 In Game's Top Offenses
Blocking, OL JaDarious Lee
Lee, one of the most promising players can play all spots on the offensive line and has been praised by all of his coaches. John Bock II is another name to consider even with his suspension through most of the season.
Route Running, WR Dean Patterson
Patterson is expected to receive the most targets this upcoming season. Last season, he hauled in 28 receptions for 423 yards and one touchdown. Standing at 6'2," 200 pounds, Patterson does have some impressive speed and ability to get open.
Catching in traffic, WR Desna Washington
By far the easiest choice was Desna Washington. Standing at 6'5," 220 pounds, he's an easy long ball and red zone target. He impressed in the spring showcase as well making an over the head catch over the defender. With New Mexico last season, Washington had 29 receptions for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
RELATED:EA Sports College Football 25: Boise State's Albertsons Stadium Included In Toughest Places To Play
Play recognition, LB Reggie Peterson
Peterson's experience lands him on this list once again. Being the leader of the defense also means that he needs to know what is coming his way.
Hit power, LB Travion Barnes
Coming from Georgia Military College, a JUCO school, Barnes posted 124 total tackles, 107 solo tackles, 40 assisted tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. Barnes is a strong player who forced three fumbles during his time in the JUCO ranks.
Zone coverage, S Jojo Evans
Evans may very well be an all-conference favorite. Amazing numbers at Kent State, Evans has the ability to break out for the Panthers and lead the team in interceptions. Along with his 83 total tackles as a safety, Evans posted 55 solo tackles and an interception. His expereince in Conference USA will also help him.