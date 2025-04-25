FIU Edge Rusher Eddie Walls III Commits To Houston
Former FIU edge rusher Eddie Walls III has committed to Houston, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Walls has one year of eligibility remaining and only spent one season at FIU.
In his lone season with FIU, Walls played in 11 games, posting 30 total tackles (15 solo/15 assisted), six tackles for loss and a team leading five sacks (sixth in Conference USA). Walls was credited with an 88.7 PFF pass rush grade and also had 40 quarterback pressures.
The 6'4," 250-pound Fort Myers native marked the first FIU starter on defense to enter the spring transfer portal. This was after sticking around with new Panthers' head coach Willie Simmons throughout the spring. Walls missed all of spring recovering from an injury.
Before his time at FIU, Walls spent three seasons at Bethune-Cookman. In 2023, Walls started 11 games, posting 45 total tackles (17 solo/28 assisted), 14.5 tackles for loss, five QB hits and four sacks for the Wildcats.
Last season, Houston posted a 4-8 record, going 3-6 in conference play. Despite the record, their defense ranked second amongst the Big 12, so Walls will provide some depth.