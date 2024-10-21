FIU Football: MacIntyre Encouraging Panthers To "Keep Fighting" After 2-5 Start
MIAMI, FL - It seemed like all the pieces were in place for take-off in FIU's third year under Mike MacIntyre. However, A 2-5 start for the Panthers marks the worst in the MacIntyre era and FIU are clinging to a possibility of reaching a bowl game.
Amidst the tough season, MacIntyre is continuing to stay positive while keeping players focused with five regular season games remaining.
"I tell them all the time, we gotta get up and go again," said MacIntyre. "You gotta get up and go again and stay positive and keep pushing and keep going. Definitely not where any of us wanted to be, but we can still take advantage of what's ahead of us and keep pushing from there. The only way you are not successful in your heart and your soul in everything that you do is if you just quit and lay down. They're not doing that. We're not doing that. We're going to get up the next day and go again and keep fighting and to keep pushing."
Despite some struggles, MacIntyre still sees the improvement in certain areas and as he's constantly said, he still loves his players.
"I love these guys, still really love this team and I can see we're better in so many areas," said MacIntyre on Friday. "We just haven't got it done on the scoreboard as much as they like. That's the final story there. Their effort, their energy today was great, their focus today was good. So they'll come out ready to play and play hard."
FIU return to action Tuesday night against Sam Houston on ESPNU.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
East Carolina Fires Head Coach Mike Houston
#23 Army Offense Dominant Again in East Carolina Win, Moving Black Knights To 7-0
FIU Football: Jojo Evans Making The Most Of Year One in Miami