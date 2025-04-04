FIU Football: Offense Spring Game Preview
The FIU Panthers will have their spring game on Saturday, April 5 at 3:00 p.m. This will be the first of three previews, beginning with an offense that will be led by former UAB quarterbacks coach Nick Coleman, who is now the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Quarterbacks
Keyone Jenkins will be the starting quarterback for team white. He's coming off a season where he completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jenkins is one of two starters on offense who will return for the 2025 season.
"He has a rare ability to throw guys open when they're covered and to throw away from leverage, which is something you really you can drill it, but it's hard to teach," said FIU offensive coordinator Nick Coleman. "If you talk about where he started and where he's at, obviously he's played a lot of football, but his development from understanding what we want and the things we're trying to do from an offensive standpoint, he's going to skyrocket."
Redshirt freshman Clayton Dees will be the starting quarterback for team navy. Last season, Dees didn't see the field, but throughout the spring, he's been taking reps with the second team. A native of Palmetto, Florida, he played at Palmetto Senior High his junior and senior year, where he completed 230 passes for 3,528 yards, 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
The redshirt freshman is going into a situation where he's familiar with the current coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Nick Coleman, who was at UAB prior to coming down south, recruited Dees coming out of high school and current Associate Head Coach/Tight Ends Frank Ponce, who was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Appalachian State, recruited Dees and offered him as well.
"Clayton's developed a lot this spring," said Coleman. "Being so young, he has a huge ceiling where he can get to, from a talent standpoint. Sometimes he'll make a mistake, he just smiles, and he's like, 'Coach, I have never been in that situation before, but I got you.' ... He's gotten a ton of reps this spring, highly talented and is starting to understand what we want."
Running Backs
The running back room has three starters, per Coleman. Miami transfer Ajay Allen and returners Kejon Owens and Devonte Lyons. Having three running backs who can start right away can be tricky, which we saw last season as FIU had Lexington Joseph, Shomari Lawrence and Kejon Owens. The plan will be to split the reps evenly depending on the situation.
"Guys got to understand this offense, the tempo we want to play at and the speed that we want to play at," said Coleman. "We can't have one starting pitcher. With running backs, we got to have a bullpen. It's all skill positions, really. Within that, we've got to make sure they understand their role as next man up and let's celebrate each other's success and be able to do that. We'll all be able to have success when that happens."
All three of those running backs will be on the navy team. Allen, who was with the Miami Hurricanes for two seasons, ran for 544 yards and seven touchdowns during his Hurricanes career. Kejon Owens played in 11 games, rushing for 392 yards and five touchdowns. Lyons, who only played in the final four games of the 2024 season, ran for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He was the only 100-yard rusher FIU had in a single game.
The white team running backs consist of redshirt sophomore Jordan Clemons, Jose Corbo and Nate Henry. All three players have yet to see the field on offense at FIU.
Wide Receiver
At wide receiver, the room will be divided into two categories for the spring game. One group will have plenty of experience and one will have several who have yet to play a snap of college football.
Perry, a transfer out of Hawaii, stands at 6'5," 195 pounds and has been a standout this camp. In his three seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, he caught 48 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's played a lot of college football. He knows how to practice, prepare and he understands what we're trying to do from an offensive standpoint," said Coleman.
Georgia Tech transfer Juju Lewis has been out this spring as he recovers from his ACL injury. Expect him to return in the fall.
Ross Fournet and C'Quan Jnopierre will get plenty of looks in the slot. Fournet, who played in 12 games, hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards. Jnopierre was used more in the return game, but Coleman noted that he is someone who will be used in the offense.
"We've asked him [Jnopierre] to do a lot of things in the offense. He can do some different things in the offense."
Some names who will adding stats to their pages are redshirt freshman Eric Nelson Jr. and redshirt sophomore Kyle McNeal.
Nelson, who stands at 6'1," 170 pounds is a product out of Miramar High School. He caught 83 passes for 1,342 yards and 16 touchdowns. "He's so young, but I tell you this, he's talented, so we're excited about him," said Coleman.
McNeal, who saw action in two games on special teams will be getting plenty of looks and has received high praise from Keyone Jenkins. From Dwyer High School, McNeal hauled in 23 receptions for 369 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season.
Tight Ends
One room which Coleman spoke highly of were the tight ends. With UAB transfer Dallas Payne out for the spring, coaches have had a chance to get a good look at returner Braiden Staten, a redshirt sophomore out of Tennessee.
"Very impressed with Braden (Staten) and how he's he stepped up. He's had some injury stuff in the past and he knows how to work, he knows how to practice. He's hungry."