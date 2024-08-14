FIU Football: Running Back Room Becoming Major Strength Ahead of 2024
MIAMI, FL - Just over three weeks into camp, the FIU running back room has stood out with the amount of depth. Beginning with Lexington Joseph, who was placed on the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, along with returners Kejon Owens and Shomari Lawrence and diving a bit deeper into the room with Jordan Clemens, Jose Corbo and more. The Panthers' room is filled with riches.
"Best in the nation," said Joseph. "That's all I gotta say. We work hard every day and the level of talent in that room means you can't take no day off, because you can lose your spot like that. That's a good thing. You got somebody pushing you each and every day."
Last season, Joseph was out due to a torn ACL and saw limited action in the spring just to be safe. In the fall, he's been a full participant, taking first-team reps. Prior to his injury, Joseph ran for 536 yards, five touchdowns and averaged 5.0 yards per attempt.
"I feel way stronger," said Joseph. "Had that year off, I was able to get into the weight room and then I actually changed my diet over the last year."
While Joseph was out, the Panthers relied on sophomore Kejon Owens and South Dakota transfer Shomari Lawrence to take most of the reps.
Owens wasn't high on the original 2023 depth chart, but after a strong performance against North Texas in week two, Owens began to split reps with Lawrence. He ended the season rushing for 453 yards, five touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. Lawerence got off to a hot start for the Panthers, rushing for over 100 yards in week zero, but even after splitting reps with Owens, he ran for 566 yards, four touchdowns and 4.5 yards per attempt.
A name that likely won't see as many reps is freshman Devonte Lyons. He is rated as oine of the top-ten best recruits FIU has ever brought in per 247Sports. In his senior season at St. Augustine High, Lyons rushed for 1,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has been taking plenty of reps and should see those increase fairly soon.
Obviously, football is a team sport and aside from the offense winning day ten of camp, the defense has taken over for a good majority of it and caused plenty of tackles for loss as well as little to no movement from the offense.
"Going against the defense every day is going make us better because they've been lights out," said Joseph. "You know our quarterback is named 'Lights Out,' but they've been lights out too. Going against them every day is getting us better, because they've been excellent all camp."