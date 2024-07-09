Former MTSU DB Kevin Byard Named to Conference USA Hall of Fame
After a successful tenure with the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders which led to an ongoing NFL career, Conference USA has selected safety Kevin Byard for the league's Hall of Fame.
Through his four years with the Blue Raiders, Byard posted 312 total tackles, 195 solo tackles, 117 assisted tackles and 19 interceptions. His best season came in 2013 where he posted a career-high 106 total tackles, which was good enough for 28th nationally.
In 2014 and 2015, Byard was named to the All-CUSA first team. His freshman year, he was named to the All-Sun Belt second team. In 2015, he would be named a permanent captain and was later invited to the 2016 Senior Bowl.
With 19 interceptions, Byard became Middle Tennessee's all-time interception leader. The jersey number 20 was later retired.
Byard's selection into the Conference USA Hall of Fame marks the first defensive player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
In the NFL, Byard is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro player. His most recent stop was in Philadelphia, which he was traded to from the Tennessee Titans. He played in the Super Bowl that same season where the Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Recently, Byard inked a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, his third NFL team. He will be going into his ninth season in 2024.