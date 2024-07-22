Liberty Football: QB Kaidon Salter Named CUSA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year 2024
Conference USA announced the league's preseason players of the year on Monday, with one name that fans of the Liberty Flames, and national college football fans, will likely recognize.
The 2024 Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award was bestowed upon Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter.
It's the latest in a long line of awards for Salter CUSA MVP, CUSA Championship Game MVP and CUSA Male Student-Athlete of the Year. Salter threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, while running the ball 163 times for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Salter led the Flames to an overall record of 13-1 last season, including a CUSA championship and an appearance in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl - Liberty's first appearance in the New Year's Six. The junior was one of two Liberty players to win a preseason player of the year award on Monday, alongside linebacker CJ Bazile Jr.
Conference USA Media Day is scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM CT.