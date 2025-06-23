RECRUITING: Class of 2026 3-Star Running Back Qwantavius Wiggins Commits To FIU
On Wednesday, FIU garnered the commitment of three-star running back Qwantavius Wiggins. This marks the third running back that has committed to the class of 2026 for Willie Simmons' bachelor party.
Wiggins, a three-star prospect out of Langston Hughes High School per 247Sports, ran for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games played in his junior year of high school. He also caught six passes for 125 yards.
Per 247Sports, Wiggins currently holds 21 offers (including FIU). His other notable offers include Oregon State, Minnesota, Pitt, UNLV and UConn. Wiggins also committed to FIU over in-state schools Florida Atlantic and USF.
The Georgia product was previously high school teammates with current FIU freshman quarterback Christian Langford. Last season at Langston Hughes, they went 13-2 (7-0 Regional), but fell to Milton in the playoffs.
With the commitment of Wiggins, FIU's running back room in 2026 can feature Devonte Lyons, Anthony Carrie, Sterling Joseph and newcomers Jayden Ford, Justin Compre and Qwantavius Wiggins. Simmons will likely feature a multitude of backs over the next several seasons.
The Panthers are now up to nine commits in the class of 2026, as of Monday, June 23.