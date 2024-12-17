TRANSFER PORTAL: UTEP Cornerback Amier Boyd-Matthews Commits to Texas Tech
UTEP cornerback Amier Boyd-Matthews has accepted an offer from Texas Tech after entering the transfer portal, according to RedRaiderSports.com.
Standing at 6'1" and 180 pounds, Boyd-Matthews garnered interest from multiple Power Conference programs, including Wake Forest, Houston, and Colorado, before committing to the Red Raiders.
Boyd-Matthews, a third-year redshirt sophomore, signed with UTEP out of high school. This season, the Miners finished with a 3-9 record. Boyd-Matthew appeared in nine games, starting in four, recording 16 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.
He joins a group of seven other Texas Tech transfer additions, including four defensive backs with Cole Wisniewski from North Dakota State, Dontae Balfour from UNC-Charlotte, and Brice Pollock from Mississippi State.
The Red Raiders (8-4) are likely looking to strengthen their defense, which struggled this season, allowing an average of 305.3 passing yards per game, which was the highest in the Big 12 and second-highest nationally.
Head coach Joey McGuire, who took over the program in 2022 after serving as associate head coach and outside linebackers coach at Baylor, has led Texas Tech to back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances.
The Red Raiders will conclude their 2024 season against Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27 in Memphis, Tennessee.
