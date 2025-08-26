Week 1 - Bethune-Cookman @ FIU: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
Here we go. After much talk, moves and preparation, FIU football is back this week as the Panthers welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats for the first time since 2014.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of this Week One matchup.
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) @ FIU Panthers (0-0, 0-0 Conference USA)
Date: Friday, August 29
Time: 7:00 pm ET
Location: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium - Miami, FL
TV: ESPN+
Radio: fiusports.com/listen and 1380 WELE
Betting Line: N/A
Storylines
Recent history against the Wildcats and FCS teams
Recent history against Bethune-Cookman doesn't look great for FIU, as they have an all-time record of 0-4, with their last matchup coming in 2014, where the Panthers fell by a final score of 14-12. Obviously, both teams look completely different and recent history would go to say that the Panthers should defeat the Wildcats.
Last time the Panthers welcomed an FCS opponent to "the cage," the Monmouth Hawks won by a final score of 45-42. Prior to that, FIU has escaped multiple games against FCS teams with a win, defeating Maine 14-12 and Bryant 38-37 in overtime.
FIU is under new leadership and a blowout win, such as the 48-10 win over Long Island back in 2021 would bring a massive sigh of relief to a fanbase that has had to go through a roller coaster of emotions in games that many would consider an automatic win.
An opponent Willie Simmons is no stranger to
Willie Simmons, the former head coach at Florida A&M, will face Bethune-Cookman in his first game as the head coach of FIU. For those not familiar with HBCU rivalries, the Rattlers are rivals with the Wildcats.
In Simmons' time at FAMU, he posted a 3-2 record, falling to BCU in his first two years, and then blowing them out for the next three. A win against an old rival would be a pretty poetic beginning to his FIU tenure.
"I was very excited to schedule Bethune to open the season," Simmons said. "Obviously, very familiar with them and they are very familiar with me for my time at Florida A&M. For all purposes, Bethune has had FIU's number. This program we have never been able to beat in four tries. It reminds our guys during our scouting report, definitely not a team that you can take lightly. A lot of these guys know each other from high school, the two staffs are familiar with one another and so it's the first ball game. You never can tell what's going to happen in that first game. We want to make sure that we try to take care of little things, be fundamentally sound and make sure that we don't beat ourselves. That's always the goal every week, but especially week one, being that this will be our first true competition against another opponent."
FIU's final position battles settled
The battle at right tackle has been settled ahead of week one. Redshirt sophomore Daniel Michel will start, beating out Rice transfer Miguel Cedeno, who is also expected to get playing time. Per Simmons, the decison came down to Michel's "experience with the system," which gave him the edge.
At safety, it'll be true freshman Jessiah McGrew alongside Shamir Sterlin. "Just made plays since the day he stepped foot on campus," Simmons said regarding McGrew. "Very smart, cerebral football player, great ball skills and great length."
Sterlin, who only made three appearances last year, will start on week one. He posted nine total tackles (two solo/seven assisted) last season. The biggest improvement was the muscle gained by Sterlin, going from 185 pounds when he first joined the program up to 210 pounds as we go into the 2025 season.
Expect returner Antonio Patterson and transfers Websley Etienne (Arkansas State) and Demterius Hill (Illinois) to join the rotation.
A freshman presence going into week one
Along with McGrew, tight end Jackson Verdugo, who's been with the team since the spring, will be part of the four tight end rotation. Standing at 6'4," 245 pounds, he caught 45 passes for 579 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior season of high school.
Tyson Carter, a receiver from Orlando, came on towards the final couple weeks of camp, beginning to see more first team reps. He is expected to play a role on the special teams side of things. Simmons called him a "talented receiver who will find his way on the field."
Names to watch for the Wildcats
Although it hasn't been announced, expect redshirt senior Cam'Ron Ransom to be named the starting quarterback for BCU. In seven games last season, he completed 106 passes for 1,124 yards and eight touchdowns. Prior to the season, he was named to the 2025 Stats Perform FCS National Player of the Year Watch List and All-SWAC Second Team Offense.
Maleek Huggins, a 5'11 redshirt senior from Bradenton, Florida, led the team with 543 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He was named to the All-SWAC Second Team Offense along with Ransom.
Former Panthers making a return
Two players from last years team, quarterback Amari Jones and safety Jaden Williams, will be making their return to FIU.
Jones, who played in five games last season, completed seven passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, which came in a loss to UTEP. He also ran for 21 yards on 12 attempts. It is uncertain if Jones will start against his former team on Friday.
As for Williams, he did not see any playing time, but was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. Bethune-Cookman was the lone FCS school that offered Williams before choosing FIU.