Week 10 - Louisiana Tech @ Sam Houston State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The last time Louisiana Tech surpassed three wins was the 2020 season. On Tuesday night, Sonny Cumbie will not only have the chance to do that, but make it his personal highest win total as the head coach of the Bulldogs, and putt them at an even .500 record. LA Tech are two-score underdogs at Sam Houston on Tuesday night.
Here's everything you need to know about that matchup.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2 Conference USA) @ Sam Houston State Bearkats (6-2, 3-1 Conference USA)
Date: Tuesday, October 29
Time: 8:00 PM ET // 7:00 PM CT
Location: Bowers Stadium - Huntsville, Texas
TV: ESPNU
Betting Line: Sam Houston State -9.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Trouble On The Ground
Although the pass game for the Bulldogs has been a success since quarterback Evan Bullock took over, the run game has been disappointing, ranking ninth in the conference. They average 96.3 rushing yards per game.
The Bulldogs' leading rusher this season has been Omiri Wiggins with 165 rushing yards and one touchdown on 47 carries.
On the defensive side of things, the Bearkats are third in CUSA in rush defense, only surrendering 128.8 yards per game. Against FIU, Sam Houston allowed 125 rushing yards. It's safe to say that the Bearkats will have the advantage when it comes to the ground game.
Hunter Watson Will Return
After missing the FIU game due to an injury, Bearkats quarterback Hunter Watson is expected to return against LA Tech. On the season, he has completed 84 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Where Watson has made the most impact has been on the ground, rushing for 500 yards and four touchdowns on 91 carries.
This season, the Bearkats rushing offense is third in Conference USA. They average 208.6 yards per game. The Bulldogs are the best rush defense in the conference, so this will be the Bearkats biggest test of the season.
Passing Game For Bulldogs Key
Since Evan Bullock has taken over as the starting quarterback for Louisiana Tech, they have the third best passing offense in Conference USA. On the season, Bullock has completed 91 passes for 1,038 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
A big reason for Bullock's success has been wide receiver Tru Edwards, who has 38 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns. He is fourth amongst the conference in receptions and tied for second in receiving touchdowns.
