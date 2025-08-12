Where FIU Stands With Their Linebacker Room Ahead of the 2025 Season
MIAMI, FL - Following the 2024 season, FIU linebacker Travion Barnes, who won Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, left via the transfer portal for Baylor. He left the program after posting 129 total tackles (59 solo/70 assisted). Next to Barnes was Elijah Anderson-Taylor, who graduated following the season.
In their first season under head coach Willie Simmons, FIU will now start two new linebackers hoping to recapture the success the position found last year.
The first name that comes to mind is now the longest-tenured FIU player, Percy Courtney Jr., a redshirt junior. In 2024, Courtney played in all 12 games, starting in one, against Jacksonville State when Barnes was out. Courtney finished that game with seven total tackles (three solo/four assisted) and one tackle for loss.
"That's a core memory in my life," Courtney said. "I was very happy with that. I actually played a decent game. Honestly, I'm just ready to play a lot more and make a lot more plays this year."
Courtney finished the season with 25 total tackles (10 solo/15 assisted), one tackle for loss and one interception, which came in the blowout win against Central Michigan. Most of his action prior to 2024 was on the special teams side of the ball.
"He's intelligent, can run around and likes to make plays," said linebackers coach Ryan Smith of Courtney. "He loves football. It's all those intangibles and he's a great leader."
The oldest linebacker in the room, overall, is Colorado transfer Johnny Chaney Jr. Prior to his time with the Buffs, he was actually with Simmons and Smith at Florida A&M. Simmons was the head coach at FAMU and Smith the defensive coordinator at the time.
"Even though we won at the highest level at the HBCU level, but (Simmons) called me and it's always unfinished business, so that was the message and I understood right away and it's time to run it back," Chaney said.
After only playing in four games at Colorado, Chaney had another year of eligibility and used it to reunite with his former coaches. Early on, it seems like he will be starting alongside Courtney. They have received the most reps with the first team defense.
"Having him here has been awesome," Smith said. "A lot of these guys, they become like my family, so to be able to have him back over has been awesome."
One of the younger players in the room is sophomore Josiah Taylor, who did play in all 12 games last season as a true freshman. He had a blocked punt in their away game at UTEP last season and finished the season with four total tackles (all assisted).
After deciding to redshirt the 2024 season, Dwight Nunoo came back to FIU in hopes of hearing his name called. In his four games last season, Nunoo posted 13 total tackles (seven solo/six assisted), two tackles for loss and one sack. His best game of the season came in Week One against Indiana.
Expect those four linebackers to be a part of the main rotation, with freshman Cam Davis as the youngest player in the room. Davis saw some action in scrimmage one, so "we'll go back and fix what he did right and wrong and go from there," Smith said.
FIU will open the 2025 season on Friday, August 29 at home against Bethune-Cookman.