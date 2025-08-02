Why Running Back Kejon Owens Decided To Return To FIU
MIAMI, FL - Early on in fall camp, the FIU defense has been ahead of the offense. However, some offensive performers are standing out from the rest. One of those is redshirt senior running back Kejon Owens.
Owens, a product out of Miami Central, ran for 392 yards and five touchdowns through 11 games played last season. At the end of the season, he decided to enter his name into the transfer portal.
"I entered the portal because I just felt like I wanted to find a better opportunity for myself," Owens told G5 Football Daily. "There was a lot going on around the team last year and I just wanted to try to find some type of closure, somebody that understood me."
It wasn't until the hiring of both Willie Simmons and running backs coach Benedick Hyppolite that Owens heard them out, eventually deciding to withdraw his name from the portal on January 21.
"I reached out to those guys and I felt like I had their trust and I feel like they had my trust," said Owens. "We had common goals and I just wanted to go off and finish something that I've already started here at FIU. I know that there are a lot of great things here and I know that we can make a turnaround and change and I feel like this was the best place to do it."
Owens is currently receiving the majority of the rushing workload throughout camp, which for him is something new. In his first season back in 2021, he only saw action in one game, then in 2022, he played in seven. It wasn't until 2023 that he and current Missouri State running back Shomari Lawrence split the reps, allowing Owens to breakout for 453 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In 2024, it was a three-man backfield between returner Lexington Joseph, Lawrence and Owens. The ball was given to the hottest hand at the time, so reps were inconsistent.
"Being mentally ready [is important] because you never know when your time can come," Owens said of his role in the offense. "I just stay down, pray for a moment like this and just have to take advantage of the opportunity."
For a second straight season, the running back room will once again be one of the deepest position groups on the team. Led by Owens, FIU brought in transfer Anthony Carrie from Georgia Tech. Then there is returner Devonte Lyons who stood out in the final four games of the 2024 season. Finally, there is incoming freshman Sterling Joseph, who has been taking a good amount of the third team reps.
"We've got a lot of guys that can play out here," Owens said. "I preach to try to get those younger guys together, make sure that they are ready for the opportunity because I was a young guy myself at one point, so just preaching positivity and letting those guys know that you never know when it can be you."