Bowling Green RB Terion Stewart Named Among Top G5 NFL Draft Prospects
Ahead of the 2024 college football season, more and more predictions are rolling in from national outlets noting players who have a chance to make it as professionals in the NFL.
From the Mid-American Conference, Bowling Green Falcons running back Terion Stewart is continuing to get attention for his physical running style, which certainly fits what it takes to get a chance in the NFL. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently named Stewart as the league's best offensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
"Stewart led the MAC in PFF overall grade in 2023 (95.6), largely thanks to a 94.2 rushing grade. He recorded just 127 rushing snaps last season, missing the final four games due to a leg injury. But before that, he recorded a missed tackles forced average of 0.62, one of the highest marks in the PFF College era, and a 5.0 yards after contact average. Those numbers ranked in the 100th and 97th percentiles, respectively."- PFF's Trevor Sikkema
Stewart has rushed for 17 touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Falcons, seeing his heaviest workload in his most recent season. The Memphis native measures in at 5'9" and 225 pounds.
Bowling Green open the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 against Fordham.