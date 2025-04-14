Eastern Michigan Football Hires Raiders Star Maxx Crosby As Assistant General Manager
After securing a new contract this offseason that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Eastern Michigan alum and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby can add something else to his resume. EMU announced Monday that Crosby will join the football program's staff as Assistant General Manager.
"There is no place more important to my personal and athletic development than Eastern Michigan University," Crosby said in a statement released by EMU Monday. "It truly is an honor for me to not only be named the Assistant GM of the EMU, but together with my wife Rachel, make another donation aimed at creating opportunities for other athletes to be impacted by the EMU program, community, students and alumni."
As part of his role, Crosby will "assist with evaluating high school and transfer portal prospects and help manage the team’s NIL/revenue share budget." Crosby will also serve as a Special Assistant to Athletic Director Scott Wetherbee on fundraising, alumni relations, and student-athlete support.
Starring for EMU 2016-2018, Crosby totaled 41 tackles for loss and 20 sacks for the Eagles and was a first-team All-MAC selection twice.
In 2025, Eastern Michigan enters their 12th season under the direction of head coach Chris Creighton, who has a 57-75 overall record with the program.